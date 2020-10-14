ATLANTA (CB46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot a man early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened in front of a home on Lakewood Avenue near McDonough Boulevard in southeast Atlanta.
According to a police spokesperson, a man flagged down an officer at the BP gas station on Lakewood Avenue and said he was shot in the chest outside of a home on Lakewood Avenue.
The victim, a 26-year-old man, was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.
Detectives were seen canvassing the area and collecting evidence.
Police have not made an arrest or released a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
