ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While many were gathered at parks across metro Atlanta for 4th of July celebrations, a man was flagging down Atlanta Police after being shot Thursday evening.
The victim was in the 2000 block of Metropolitan Parkway SE when he was shot by an unidentified male suspect around 8 p.m.. According to the officer, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Police do not have a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
