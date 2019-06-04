ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police were attempting to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that allegedly had plates belonging to another car when the driver fled the scene Tuesday evening.
The vehicle in question was a Dodge Charger being driven by an unidentified man. Police said the vehicle fled the traffic stop by traveling at a high rate of speed to the intersection of Hamiltion E. Homes Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
When police arrived around at the intersection around 7:30, they saw the Charger had struck two vehicles. The driver then fled on foot and has not been located.
A passenger of the Charger was found inside the car with critical injuries. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was passed due to his injuries.
No one else suffered serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
