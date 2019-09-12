ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dramatic new video shows a car crashing into an innocent bystander and a restaurant. The pedestrian, Stacy Favors, 51, of Atlanta, was transported to Grady Hospital with serious injuries.
Family and friends of Favors tell CBS46 that they are praying for his recovery after he was seriously injured.
DRAMATIC new video shows the moment a police chase ends with a car hitting another vehicle into an innocent bystander & building. What we’ve learned about the suspect+what happens next in this video at 4&5pm on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/rMzZhtenX4— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) September 12, 2019
Police arrested 30-year-old Johnathan Maurice Rice. He was charged with theft by receiving stolen auto, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, felony criminal damage, serious injury by motor vehicle, aggravated battery, failure to render aid, hit and run, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway and obstruction.
Investigators say at 5:04 p.m. on Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department requested assistance from Georgia State Patrol for a crash investigation on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at Hortense Place NW.
Investigators say a stolen Lincoln MKS was fleeing from Atlanta Police Department units after an attempted traffic stop. The Lincoln struck a Dodge truck traveling in the eastbound lanes. After impact with the Dodge, the Lincoln traveled off the roadway and into a business parking lot, where it struck the rear of an unoccupied Toyota van.
Favors was standing between the van and a building. The Lincoln struck the rear of the Toyota van and pushed it forward, causing the front of the van to hit favors and the building.
The driver of the Dodge truck, Carl Gilmore Jr. of Atlanta, was transported to the hospital with complaints of neck and back pain.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.