HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An alleged carjacker led police on a chase Friday morning that resulted in a nearby school being placed on lockdown.
Police say Tyler Tatum was driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with an improper license plate. When officers noticed, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but instead were lead on a chase westbound on Mundy Mill Road.
The officer pursued Tatum from Mundy Road onto northbound Thurmon Tanner Parkway. While leading officers in pursuit, Tatum allegedly discarded bags of methamphetamine from the vehicle. He then stopped the vehicle and surrendered.
Approximately 36 grams of methamphetamine were recovered from the roadway.
- Tatum faces the following charges:
- Operating an unregistered vehicle
- Removing or affixing a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle
- No proof of insurance
- No driver's license
- Fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement
- Obstruction of law enforcement
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of drug related objects
- Tampering with evidence
Tatum is being held in the Hall County Detention Center without bond.
