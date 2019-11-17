MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A manhunt is underway for a person accused of shooting at police after they tried to serve him with a warrant.
City of Monroe Police were attempting to serve a warrant on Donta Rajee Robertson, 29, at his residence in the 700 block of Ridge Road at the Pine Ridge Villa Apartments around noon on Sunday.
They talked to Robertson briefly before he took off on foot and ran behind nearby apartments. During the foot chase Robertson allegedly fired one shot toward the officers who were pursuing him.
Officers did not return fire. The Monroe Police Department’s SWAT team searched several apartments looking for Robertson, but he remains at large. No injuries were reported.
A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the man’s arrest. Robertson is considered armed and dangerous. He is charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement, obstruction and other charges from different agencies.
Anyone with information should contact the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576.
