DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- As a woman was leaving a MARTA station in the early morning hours on Friday she was assaulted by a male suspect.
Decatur Police said the victim left the MARTA station in the 400 block of Church Street around 1:20 and began walking home. As she made her way through the fare gates, she noticed a man walking behind her.
She then headed northbound on Church Street, then eastbound on East Ponce de Leon Avenue. The man continued to follow her on the opposite side of the street. As he followed the woman, he called out sexually explicit statements, then proceeded to cross over to her side of the street.
In fear of the man knowing where she lived, she purposely walked past her home. It was then that the suspect ran towards her and grabbed her buttocks. Startled and in fear for her safety, the woman ran from the intersection of East Ponce de Leon Avenue.
Police were called to the are, and despite canvassing the community, they were unable to locate the suspect.
He is described as a black male in his 40's, around 5'6", weighing roughly 200 pounds, has a medium build and walks with a noticeable limp. He was seen wearing a blue hoodie and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information of this incident is asked to contact Decatur Police at 404-373-6551.
