BERRIEN CO., GA (CBS46)—State fire arson investigators are investigating a fire that killed a man.
According to a press release from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, on April 22, fire units responded to a fire at a home off of Highway 168 in Nashville, Georgia. Nashville, Georgia is about 3 hours south of Atlanta.
Firefighters arrived at the home and located the body of Richard Mathis, 53.
“It has been determined that the fire originated on the carport of the residence. One individual was able to escape the home with minor injuries,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
Officials noted the cause of the fire is under investigation and 35 people have died in fires in Georgia in 2020.
