ALTANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was found dead in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.
It was around 1 a.m. when police responded to a person shot call on the 1200 block of Princess Avenue where they discovered a deceased man on the scene.
During the investigation, police found a firearm along with several different types of shell casings throughout the crime scene.
According to authorities, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and whether the firearm belonged to the victim or someone else.
The shooting remains under investigation.
