ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Investigators are trying to determine what happened after a man was found dead at a home in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.
The man's body was found around 6 a.m. at a home on the 3100 block of Latona Drive.
Atlanta Police have not released many details regarding the incident but say investigators are working to gather details surrounding the incident.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
