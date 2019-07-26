REX, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was found lying on a lawn of an abandoned home in Clayton County Thursday afternoon.
Upon arrival, police found the victim unresponsive lying on a lawn of a vacant home on the 4000 block of Hunt Way in Rex. Officials pronounced him dead on the scene.
Police identified the victim to be a 28-year-old man; at this time they have not yet released his identity.
According to investigators, the cause of death is unknown, and they have determined no signs of apparent foul play.
The incident remains under investigation.
