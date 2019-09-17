PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have identified a body found inside a burned out vehicle in Paulding County in late August as one of three suspects accused in a murder in 2017.
According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a vehicle fire on Vinson Mountain Crossing in Rockmart on August 26. While investigating further, they found a badly burned body inside the vehicle.
An autopsy and an investigation by forensic pathologists later identified the victim as 24 year-old Austin James Nicholson of Rockmart.
On September 12, police arrested 23 year-old Akeyla Xamaja "KeKe" Philpot and charged her with murder, arson, influencing witnesses and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. She is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.
It was later learned that Nicholson, the victim in the vehicle fire, was one of three people suspected in a murder in Paulding County in 2017.
According to a Facebook post by the Paulding County Sheriff, Nicholson along with Carlos Hightower, 26, and Megan Carroll, 24, were suspected of murdering 31 year-old Ronald Chadwick Morgan on January 20, 2017.
Morgan was riding his motorcycle on Holly Springs Road when he was fatally shot. Deputies later found his body in a ditch. Investigators believe there was an ongoing dispute between the suspects and the victim over property.
Nicholson was later released on bond.
As of August 26, 2019 Hightower was still incarcerated in the Paulding County Jail. Carroll was charged with murder but she was not listed as an inmate inside the facility.
No word on when that trial is expected to begin.
