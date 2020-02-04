CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was found lying in a driveway Tuesday evening following an exchange of gunfire.
South Fulton Police say a shots fired call came in around 7:50 p.m. from the 6700 block of Peppermill Lane. The caller stated the man lying in the driveway had been shot.
When units made it to the scene, the unidentified victim was pronounced dead.
The homicide investigation is ongoing.
