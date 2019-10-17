ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man has been found dead in the remains of a fire at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.
The fire started around 4 a.m. at the Villas of Hope on Holly Street.
Crews were able to extinguish the flames but when they went inside one of the apartments to investigate, they found the man. He has not been identified.
At least eight units at the complex were damaged by fire. No word on how many residents have been displaced.
Investigators are trying to determine a cause.
The Red Cross is assisting the affected residents.
Atlanta Fire on scene at 385 Holly St NW, heavy #fire and smoke showing in one apartment on arrival of Engine 16. One person has been confirmed deceased in the apartment. Fire Investigators are on scene. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/Oz4S2AmJNV— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) October 17, 2019
