NORCROSS, GA (CBS46)— Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide that occurred at a Motel 6 in Norcross.
According to a police spokesperson, officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 at the 6000 block of Oakbrook Parkway where an adult male was found deceased from unspecified injuries in a room.
A second male was also in the room. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
