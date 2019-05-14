MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A man, who was charged with murder in the death of a University of Georgia professor, was found dead in a hot tub in Milledgeville over the weekend.
The body of UGA professor Dr. Marianne Shockley was found during the early morning hours on Mother's Day. An autopsy shows Dr. Shockley was strangled.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Department confirms with CBS46 News that Marcus Lillard has been charged with murder in the case.
According to the department, Lillard had only known Shockley for a few months but the two were dating.
The department also says that after the strangling occurred, Lillard tried contacting friends for help in trying to revive her before calling police about two hours later.
Adding to the mystery, police say a second man at the scene who owns the property, took his own life shortly after investigators arrived. He has not been identified.
According to her online biography, Shockley worked in the entomology department.
In a statement released Tuesday, a UGA spokesperson said "On behalf of the university, I’d like to express our deepest sympathy to the family, students and colleagues of Dr. Marianne Shockley."
