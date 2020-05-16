CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating the scene at a Chamblee music studio after a man was found dead.
Chamblee Police arrived at the 2600 block of Johnson Rd. after a call came in around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Information has not been released on the suspect at this time as the criminal investigation team is still investigating.
If you have any information related to this case, please call the Chamblee Police Department’s non-emergency number at 770-986-5005.
