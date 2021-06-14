ATLANTA (CBS46) — One man is dead after police say he was found unresponsive at 22 14th St. NW in Midtown Sunday evening.
Details are very limited at this time but Atlanta Police are treating the death as a homicide. Police say they are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
This story is developing and CBS46 will continue to provide updates as soon as they are available.
