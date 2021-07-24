ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a person found dead in an apartment on North Avenue in Fulton County.
Officers responded to the scene around 9 a.m. on Saturday and found a man dead in the apartment.
Details are limited on what caused the death, but police say the preliminary investigation indicates foul play may be involved, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
