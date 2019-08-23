ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a vehicle that was possibly involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Atlanta.
The victim, who's only identified as a man in his 20's, was found around 10:30 p.m. on Arthur Langford Parkway near I-285.
City workers who were sweeping a street in the area came across the body.
There's no description of the vehicle involved.
If you have any information on the crash, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
