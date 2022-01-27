STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett County police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle along Rockbridge Road.
It happened Thursday morning. Details are limited at this time, but police confirm a homicide unit has been called to the scene.
CBS46 has a crew en route to the scene and will have the latest information on this developing story.
