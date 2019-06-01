NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI and Norcross Police Department investigated a homicide at a hotel in Norcross on Sunday May 30.
A body of a deceased male was found inside a hotel room at the Allround Suites on Medlock Bridge Road at around 12:55 a.m.
According to Norcross PD, the victim had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Michael Tisdale.
Investigators believe the suspect, Mustafa Powell, 36, confronted the victim over a narcotics-related issue and shot him.
Police reported during the altercation the victim allegedly shot Powell two times which caused Powell to return fire.
Powell fled the scene and was found receiving treatment at Gwinnett Medical Center in Duluth. He was reported in critical condition.
Police charged Powell with murder.
Investigators said the victim’s autopsy will be conducted by Gwinnett County’s Medical Examiner’s Office.
