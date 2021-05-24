DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County crime scene investigators responded to a fatal shooting at the Greenleaf Northlake Apartments Monday evening.
Officers arrived and found a male inside a building. He was dead from gunshot wounds according to DeKalb County police.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. The apartments are located less than a half mile from DCPD headquarters.
The shooting is under investigation. No one is in custody at this time according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.