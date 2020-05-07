DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man's body was found inside an apartment in Dunwoody on Wednesday.
Police found the man dead around 6:45 p.m. at the Dunwoody Crossing apartment homes. It's unclear what led up to the man's death but police do suspect foul play.
The identity of the victim has not been released and the county medical examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunwoody Police.
