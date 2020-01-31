PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (CBS46) – An investigation is underway after police discovered a man dead inside a Gwinnett County apartment unit.
Around noon, officers were dispatched to Ashley Lakes Drive in Peachtree Corners after reports of a person shot inside the 700 building of the complex.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
Police told CBS46 that there is no description of the suspect at this time.
Information on the victim will be held until the next of kin is notified, authorities said.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
