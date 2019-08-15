FOREST PARK, Ga.(CBS46) --
A deceased body was found inside a tractor trailer in Forest Park.
The incident happened on the 2700 block of Southpoint Drive around 7 pm.
Upon arrival police found a body of a male in the cab of the tractor trailer. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Forest Park Officials notified the GBI for further investigations. The incident remains under investigation.
