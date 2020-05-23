USA, New York State, New York City, Crime scene barrier tape
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An unidentified man was found dead inside a car in northwest Atlanta early Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. after reports of a dead body found in a silver Nissan Maxima on the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Drive. After further investigation, the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit investigators pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police told CBS46, the manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

The investigation continues; stay with CBS46 News for updates.

