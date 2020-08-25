ATLANTA (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked in the middle of the street early Tuesday morning.
According to APD, an officer saw the vehicle parked in the middle of the street and initially didn't see anyone inside. He then checked the back area of the vehicle and found the man's body.
Police say the man had been dead for quite some time. They're reviewing surveillance footage and no witnesses have come forward.
The victim has not been identified and there's no word on suspects. It is unclear who owns the vehicle where the man's body was found.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
