ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after authorities located a man deceased near a busy Atlanta roadway Tuesday night.
Around 9 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Peachtree Street in northwest Atlanta after receiving a person injured call.
When they arrived to the scene, officer located the deceased man in the area.
At this time, there are no obvious signs of foul play, police tell CBS46 News.
The cause and manner of death is pending autopsy.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS News for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.