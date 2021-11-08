FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — Forest Park police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead on the side of the road Monday morning.
At around 5:15 a.m., FPD says police responded to reports of a person down along the 4600 block of Jonesboro Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
The name of victim is not being released at this time as investigators track down the man's next of kin. An investigation into what led to the man being shot is ongoing.
The suspect is believed to still be at-large.
Forest Park Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department at 404-366-4141. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
