ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County police are investigating the death of a man found on the side of Roy Huie and Westbury Roads.
It happened around 8:11 p.m. Oct. 3. Police responded to calls of a person down. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a Black man near the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man's body was discovered the same day that a women's body was found along the side of Interstate 675. Similar to the deceased man, the woman was also found with gunshot wounds. She has since been identified as 30-year-old Cormella Thomas. It is unclear whether the two incidents are related.
The shooter has not been identified at this time and could still be at-large. Details are limited. Check back here for the latest updates.
