Man found dead, riddled with bullet wounds, police search for clues

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police search for clues in a shooting which killed a man Wednesday evening in a quiet neighborhood off Columbia Drive.
Officers were called to the location around 8 p.m. They found a male with several gunshot wounds to the upper torso, according to Lt. Ron Bryant. The victim who was in his thirties was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not have a positive identity of the victim. It was unclear if he lived in the complex. There is no motive.
Investigators told CBS46 News that they have no description of a suspect in the shooting and were expected to speak to residents about what they may have seen or heard. The shooting happened in a complex tucked away behind businesses at 2505 Columbia Drive, adjacent to Interstate 20. The neighborhood is not known for criminal activity, according to police.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the DeKalb County Police Department.
