ATLANTA (CBS46) - Police are investigating what caused the death of man whose body was found on Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta. He had significant trauma to the face according to Atlanta police. The body was found near the wood line around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner was called, and the official cause of death will be determined at autopsy.
Homicide investigators responded. The incident is under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more information as it is released.
