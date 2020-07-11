ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was found dead in a small wooded area in southeast Atlanta early Saturday morning.
Atlanta Police were dispatched around 7:25 a.m. to the 600 block of Hamilton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from multiple stab wounds.
The Grady EMS and the Fulton County Medical Examiner were called to the scene and confirmed the man deceased.
Homicide Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, authorities told CBS46 News. The investigation continues; stay with CBS46 as details surrounding this case becomes available.
