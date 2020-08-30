ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who fatally shot a man.
The shooting happened Saturday at 6:24 a.m. near the 200 block of Auburn Avenue.
According to police, officers found a vehicle that collided into a building.
While investigating the crash, police located a man dead inside of the vehicle.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting and investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
