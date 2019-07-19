COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to determine what happened after a man was found fatally shot alongside a road in College Park.
The body, who police say appears to be a juvenile, was found around 8 p.m. Thursday night in a patch of grass near the intersection of Crystal Lake Road and Warrington Place.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police found several shell casings but it's unclear how many times the victim was shot.
His identity has not been released.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Clayton County Police.
