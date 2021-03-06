Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a person shot call at the Las Palmas Apartments located at 1023 Seasons Parkway in Norcross. The call came in just after 3 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a man in the breezeway dead from a gunshot wound.
Police are working to determine if the fatal shooting is connected to a home invasion.
The victim’s identity will be released after police notifies his family, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
