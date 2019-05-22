SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out who fatally shot a man whose body was found between two homes in South Fulton early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night on the 7700 block of Mastiff Road. Police then received a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. about a man laying in between two homes in the area.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the back.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.