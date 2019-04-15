A man was found fatally shot in a home in Decatur late Saturday night.
The incident took place on 3500 Lehigh Way.
According to police, the male victim was found dead on the scene.
The identity of the victim is not known at this time and police are looking for potential suspects.
If you have any information on this case, please call the police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.