Few details are known after a man was found fatally shot in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning.
A passerby found the victim around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Lloyd Road and H.F. Shepherd Drive in Decatur. No suspect information has been released and a motive is unclear.
The victim has only been described as a black male in his early 20's. He appeared to have been shot in the abdomen.
CBS46 is working to gather more details. If you have any information, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.