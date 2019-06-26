Body found in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found fatally stabbed in Midtown Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

The body was found just before 8 a.m. on the 1200 block of West Peachtree Street.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a stab wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stabbing is being investigated as a homicide.

The identity of the victim has not been released and it's unclear if police have anyone in custody.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

