The body of man found in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on North Stone Mountain Lithonia Road Wednesday night, according to DeKalb County police.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 8:22 p.m. It is believed the man was shot to death. His body was found next to a car.
DeKalb County police told CBS46 it will release more information as detectives continue their investigation.
