Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a black Cadillac Escalade in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Crumley Street in southwest Atlanta.
A woman who lives in the area told police she heard gun shots and then saw someone running out of the apartment before fleeing quickly in a black Cadillac Escalade.
Officers arrived on the scene and saw the door to the apartment open. When they went inside, they found the man lying dead on the living room floor.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.
