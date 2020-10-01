ATLANTA (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what led up to the fatal shooting of a man in southeast Atlanta early Thursday morning.
Police say the victim was found inside a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Jonesboro Road. No other details have been released, including the victim's identity but APD says the victim is in his late 20's. No word on suspects or a motive.
Jonesboro Road is currently closed at Adair Avenue as officers investigate.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
