ATLANTA (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what led up to the fatal shooting of a man on Atlanta's northwest side early Tuesday morning.
The man was found near a Goodwill donation center on the 1100 block of Collier Road, near the intersection of Collier and Defoor Avenue. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
No suspect information has been released.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
