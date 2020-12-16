Police are trying to figure out what led to the fatal shooting of a man on Atlanta's southwest side early Wednesday morning.
The 21 year-old unidentified man was found around 3 a.m. on the 800 block of Woodrow Street with several gunshot wounds to the chest. A witness observed the man running down the street before he collapsed and died. The witness then called 911.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time but they're in the process of obtaining and reviewing surveillance video from the area.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
