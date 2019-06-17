ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what led up to a fatal shooting in Buckhead early Monday morning.
According to Atlanta Police, officers located a Dodge Challenger in the area of Bennet Street and Peachtree Road that may have been connected to multiple break-ins in Buckhead.
When officers approached the vehicle, they found the driver fatally shot lying outside. Police believe the driver may have been connected to the break-ins.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
The identity of the victim is also being withheld, pending notification of relatives.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.