SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—South Fulton police are asking for the public’s help in location a person of interest in a homicide.
According to police, officers responded to a person shot call on August 16 at an apartment complex near the 5500 block of Oakley Industrial Boulevard.
When police arrived, they found a man fatally shot.
Witnesses told police a man wearing a red hoodie was at the location during the shooting, detectives reported.
Police released a store surveillance picture of a man, and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Moss at nmoss@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
