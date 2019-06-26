ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found fatally stabbed in Midtown Atlanta early Wednesday morning.
The body was found just before 8 a.m. on the 1200 block of West Peachtree Street.
When officers arrived, they found the man with a stab wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The stabbing is being investigated as a homicide.
The identity of the victim has not been released and it's unclear if police have anyone in custody.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
Police are sifting through these bushes looking for clues about who killed a homeless man in this park outside the One Atlantic Center building (the old IBM) on West Peachtree Street building this morning. I’ll have a live report at noon on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/ZtqzPAckZG— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) June 26, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.