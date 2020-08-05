ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A deceased man was found inside an SUV in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road Wednesday evening, says Atlanta Police.
Police responded the area located in the SW Atlanta around 7:20 p.m.
Investigators say the man appears to have been shot in the rear of the vehicle. Several days passed before he was located.
Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.